Prague police note rise in violations of Street Art, Busking Decree

Prague police officers reported 306 violations of the Street Art Decree, which mainly concerns busking, last year. Most violations were in Prague 1, the historic city centre, and resulted in the issuance of a fine.

City councilors are looking at amending the 2013 law, which was drafted mainly with acoustic street art in mind (busking). There were 91 more violations than in 2017, a police spokesman said.

The revised law would place address a steep rise in the number of people dressing in oversized costumes (such as polar bears) or blowing giant bubbles, etc., on pedestrian squares.

The decree does not concern Prague’s iconic Charles Bridge, which is subject to specific regulations.