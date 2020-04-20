Broadcast Archive

Prague police investigate thousands of misdemeanors linked to Covid-19 measures

Ian Willoughby
20-04-2020
Police in Prague said they had investigated nearly 2,500 misdemeanors at the weekend linked to measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus. A spokesperson said the most frequent issue had been people not covering their mouth and nose, which is now compulsory. In almost all cases a warning was enough to resolve the situation.

Members of the public called a police hotline to report young people in parks and homeless people not wearing masks. They also complained about cyclists not covering their faces in crowded spots.

 
 
