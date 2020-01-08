Prague police detain suspect in Christmas Day rape of tourist

Prague police have detained a 38-year-old man suspected of raping and robbing a 56-year-tourist on Christmas Day.

The man had approached the woman in the Palmovka district early on December 25 with an offer to help her find the bus to her hotel. When crossing through a park, he forced her at knifepoint to perform oral sex.

Police had circulated a CCTV image of the suspect, who was apprehended in Prague 8 thanks to an anonymous caller. They say he has previously been convicted of a violent crime.