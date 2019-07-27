Prague plans to impose boat mooring restrictions

Prague is planning to ban the mooring of boats which do not fulfill the required emissions criteria, Prague City Hall spokesman Vít Hofman told the Czech News Agency on Saturday. Unlike cars, the engines on boats and ships are currently not subject to inspection. This despite the fact that many are powered by old engines which release large amounts of fumes.

According to Mr. Hoffman, it is not within the city's competency to regulate traffic on the Vltava, but it can choose which vessels are allowed to anchor on the river. Those boats and ships which do not fulfill the EU's Euro 5 emission rules, will therefore not be able to anchor on Prague's shores from January 1, 2021.