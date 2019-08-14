Prague plans overhaul, expansion of Výstaviště exhibition grounds

Prague City Hall has obtained a building permit for the long-planned reconstruction and modernisation of the 19th century-era Výstaviště Exhibition Grounds.

The city said in a press release on Wednesday that it hopes to contract a builder to start work in the second half of 2020. The overhaul is expected to cost about 1.25 billion crowns.

The Výstaviště grounds, which lie next to Stromovka Park, are used for trade fairs, exhibitions, concerts and other activities. The left wing of the centerpiece Industrial Palace was partly destroyed by fire in 2008.