Broadcast Archive

Prague places 13th among 113 world cities in terms of economic and social inclusivity

Daniela Lazarová
22-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Prague ranks 13th among the world’s top 113 cities in terms of economic and social inclusivity compiled by D&L Partners. The new Prosperity & Inclusion City Seal and Awards (PICSA) Index measures factors such as the affordability of housing and access to education and healthcare, besides GDP per capita. Zurich tops the ladder, followed by Vienna; London placed 33rd, while New York 38th.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 