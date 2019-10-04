Prague placed 19th in global ranking of smart cities

Prague has been placed 19th in the world ranking of smart cities, put together by the IMD business school in Switzerland and the Singapore University of Technology and Design.
The first edition of the IMD Smart City Index assesses a city’s efforts and success in embracing smart technologies to improve the lives of its citizens. Singapore is in the top spot out of the 102 cities included in the survey, followed by Zurich and Oslo.
