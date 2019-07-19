Prague Philharmonic tour of China cancelled over Beijing's row with Czech mayor

Brian Kenety
19-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A China tour by Prague’s Philharmonic Orchestra has officially been cancelled due to a feud between the mayor of the Czech capital and Beijing.

Mayor Zdenek Hřib (Pirate Party) has long been a vocal supporter of Taiwan and Tibet. Since taking office a year ago, he has also pushed the removal of a clause in a Prague-Beijing cooperation agreement requiring the Czech capital to respect the “one-China policy”.

The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra had said in June its planned September tour of China would probably not take place as authorities there had postponed it indefinitely, without explanation.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 