Prague pays last respects to WWII Lidice massacre survivor

People in Prague on Tuesday paid their last respects to Miloslava Kalibová, among the last survivors of the Lidice massacre, who died in late December at the age of 96. Her funeral took place at Prague’s Motol crematorium.

As a 19-year-old, she witnessed her father and other innocent male villagers be executed by the Nazis in retaliation for the assassination of Nazi governor Reinhard Heydrich.

She later spent almost three years with her mother and sister in the Ravensbrück concentration camp.

Throughout her life, Kalibová had worked tirelessly to bear witness of the atrocities of the Holocaust, sharing her experience in lectures and debates.