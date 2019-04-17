Prague orchestras to perform charity concert for Notre Dame

Prague’s leading orchestras will perform a charity concert at St. Vitus Cathedral in aid of the reconstruction of Notre Dame.
The Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, the Prague Symphony Orchestra, the Symphony Orchestra of Czech Radio and the orchestras of the National Theatre and the Estates Theatre in Prague will perform Dvořák’s Stabat Mater under the baton of conductor Tomáš Netopil.
The concert is due to take place on April 23 and the admission fee is voluntary.
