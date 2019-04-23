Prague orchestras hosting Notre-Dame benefit concert on Tuesday night

The Czech Republic’s top orchestras are staging a benefit concert in Prague on Tuesday evening to aid in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame cathedral, which went up in flames a week before Easter.

The programme consists of Antonín Dvořák’s Stabat Mater, under the baton of Tomáš Netopil, principle guest conductor of the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra.

Also taking part are the Czech Radio symphony orchestra, the Prague Philharmonia, and ensembles of the National Theatre and State Opera.

The concert at the Rudolfinum begins at 9:10 p.m. local time. It will be simulcast on the public television station ČT Art and Český rozhlas Vltava.