Prague Muslims distance themselves from chairman’s offer to help members acquire firearms

Prague’s Muslim Community has distanced itself from statements made by its new chairman, Leonid Kušnarenko. In a video posted on his Facebook profile he offered to help members of the community to acquire firearms. He made the offer in response to the recent terrorist attack on Muslims in New Zealand’s Christchurch and a growing anti-Islamic mood in the Czech Republic.

The Prague Muslim Community said that any statements made by Mr. Kušnarenko expressed his views alone and did not represent the attitude of Muslims in the capital or elsewhere in the Czech Republic.