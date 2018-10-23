Prague museums to offer free admission during centenary celebrations

Many of Prague’s museums will open their doors free of charge or for a token sum on Saturday and Sunday, when events are being held to mark the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia. Some of the 14 institutions taking part in the weekend’s celebrations are planning to run special programmes in connection with the anniversary.

The most prominent participant in the event Prague Museums 1918–2018 will be the National Museum, which is reopening after major renovations on Saturday. It will host the exhibition Czech-Slovak/Slovak Czech, which has already been shown in Bratislava.