Prague Museum Night attracts close to 150,000 visitors

Prague Museum Night attracted close to 150,000 visitors, within the framework of a festival that has a 15-year-long tradition, according to the ctk news agency. The most popular institution was the newly-renovated National Museum at the top end of Wenceslas Square which attracted 11,500 visitors.
Over 70 galleries, museums and other cultural institutions opened their doors to the public between 7pm and 1 am on Saturday night.
Prague Museum Night was the culmination of the annual Festival of Museum Nights.In the course of the last three weeks over 500 museums and cultural institutions in 158 towns and cities opened their doors to the public.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
European elections: Did Babiš’s ANO really “win”? Depends on how you count
Czech PM angrily rejects preliminary EU report finding him in ‘conflict of interest’