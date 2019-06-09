Prague Museum Night attracts close to 150,000 visitors

Prague Museum Night attracted close to 150,000 visitors, within the framework of a festival that has a 15-year-long tradition, according to the ctk news agency. The most popular institution was the newly-renovated National Museum at the top end of Wenceslas Square which attracted 11,500 visitors.

Over 70 galleries, museums and other cultural institutions opened their doors to the public between 7pm and 1 am on Saturday night.

Prague Museum Night was the culmination of the annual Festival of Museum Nights.In the course of the last three weeks over 500 museums and cultural institutions in 158 towns and cities opened their doors to the public.