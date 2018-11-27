Prague moves to reintroduce trams running down Wenceslas Sq.

The Prague authorities have taken the first step to reintroducing tram lines running down Wenceslas Square. At a meeting on Tuesday, the recently elected council instructed the transport authority to begin preparations for a connection between existing tracks on Vinohradská St. and those crossing the lower half of the city’s main thoroughfare.
Deputy mayor for transport Adam Scheinherr says the lines could be in place within four years. Trams went from the National Museum down Wenceslas Square until the 1980s.
Another line running from Vinohradská St. past Prague’s Main Train Station is also planned for a later date, officials say.
