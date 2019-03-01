Prague mayor to meet Tibetan PM in exile

The new mayor of Prague, Zdeněk Hřib, announced that he would meet with the head of the Tibetan government in exile Lobsang Sangay, who will be in the Czech capital to attend the opening the One World international documentary festival of human rights. The meeting will take place on March 6.

The Prague City Hall will for the first time take part in the Flags for Tibet initiative, expressing support for Tibetan independence. Tibetan flags will be displayed from March 8 to 11 on two buildings of the Prague City Hall.