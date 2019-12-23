Prague mayor serves Christmas soup to public

In what has become an annual tradition, Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib and other City Hall officials served carp soup to the public on Prague’s Old Town Square on Monday.

Originally the soup, which is part of the traditional Christmas meal, was intended for the homeless, but with growing interest from the public it became something of a social event with scores of people turning up to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere.

Carp soup and other Christmas specialties will also be served on Old Town Square on December 24 between 11am and 1pm and at the bottom end of Wenceslas Square at midday.