Prague mayor: Light show would be more economical than New Year’s fireworks

The mayor of Prague, Zdeněk Hřib, says the cost of a traditional municipal fireworks display on New Year’s Day – CZK 1.7 million not including VAT – was too high. In an interview with Czech Radio’s Radiožurnál station, the Pirate Party politician said next year fireworks could be replaced by something else, such as a light show.

Mr. Hřib said many European cities were moving away from classic fireworks displays. This year’s New Year’s fireworks in Prague referenced the fact that this year the Czech Republic will be marking the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.