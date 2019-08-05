Prague mayor demonstrates graffiti clean-up techniques

Daniela Lazarová
05-08-2019
Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib and the man responsible for the unauthorized clean-up of the graffiti on Charles Bridge Miloslav Černý will be presenting a variety of new graffiti clean-up techniques to the public on Monday.

Originally the work of two German tourists was to have been removed by experts in restoration of historic monuments which was to have lasted close to three weeks.

Černý, who makes a living cleaning-up graffiti from Prague buildings secretly cleaned it up overnight with steam and hot water, saying later that the longer it stayed the deeper it could penetrate into the stones. He received thank you mails from hundreds of Czechs.

The mayor said the authorities would have to learn to move faster, so as to prevent the need for guerrilla actions on the part of the public. However he is paying Černý for his work.

