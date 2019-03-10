Prague man shot in Vinohrady hospital by fellow patient dies

Brian Kenety
10-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

One of the shooting victims from separate incidents late Friday night has died of his injuries.

The 65-year-old man died Saturday. He was undergoing oncological treatment at University Hospital in Vinohrady when he and another patient were shot.

The shooter, a 74-year-old man, was also a patient and sharing their room. He was disarmed by nurses and arrested.

In the other incident, a drunken man shot three people with a shotgun on Rostovská Street in Vršovice. The shooter also had a handgun on him when taken into custody, police said.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 