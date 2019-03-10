Prague man shot in Vinohrady hospital by fellow patient dies

One of the shooting victims from separate incidents late Friday night has died of his injuries.
The 65-year-old man died Saturday. He was undergoing oncological treatment at University Hospital in Vinohrady when he and another patient were shot.
The shooter, a 74-year-old man, was also a patient and sharing their room. He was disarmed by nurses and arrested.
In the other incident, a drunken man shot three people with a shotgun on Rostovská Street in Vršovice. The shooter also had a handgun on him when taken into custody, police said.
