Prague Lions win American football Czech championship for 5th time

Brian Kenety
21-07-2019
The Prague Lions have won the Czech championships in American football for a fifth time, defeating the Ostrava Steelers 29-23 at home on Saturday evening at the 26th Czech Bowl.

The Lions’ win ended the six-year reign of the Prague Black Panthers, who compete as members of the Austrian Football League (AFL).

