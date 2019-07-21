Prague Lions win American football Czech championship for 5th time

The Prague Lions have won the Czech championships in American football for a fifth time, defeating the Ostrava Steelers 29-23 at home on Saturday evening at the 26th Czech Bowl.
The Lions’ win ended the six-year reign of the Prague Black Panthers, who compete as members of the Austrian Football League (AFL).
