Prague leaders discuss government district and other matters with PM

Prague’s mayor, Zdeněk Hřib of the Pirate Party, has told Prime Minister Andrej Babiš that the capital’s leeders are opposed to the latter’s idea of creating a special government district in the Letňany area. At a meeting with Mr. Babiš, representatives of Prague City Hall also discussed government help in the acquisition of land for the Prague ring road and a better connection to Václav Havel Airport.

The councillors also asked the prime minister if there were an unused state building that could serve the city instead of the Škoda Palace, which it rents.