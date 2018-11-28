Prague leaders agree to restore dilapidated Libeň Bridge

The new Prague City Council leadership has decided to restore rather than tear down Libeňský most, a dilapidated bridge built in the functionalist style in 1928, Prague Lord Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates) has announced.

The previous Prague City Council leadership had backed demolishing Libeň Bridge but suspended a final decision following protests from conservationists, architects and engineers, among others.

Libeňský most was blocked to traffic for nearly two months to carry out emergency repairs early this year.