Prague leaders agree to restore dilapidated Libeň Bridge

Brian Kenety
28-11-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The new Prague City Council leadership has decided to restore rather than tear down Libeňský most, a dilapidated bridge built in the functionalist style in 1928, Prague Lord Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates) has announced.

The previous Prague City Council leadership had backed demolishing Libeň Bridge but suspended a final decision following protests from conservationists, architects and engineers, among others.

Libeňský most was blocked to traffic for nearly two months to carry out emergency repairs early this year.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30