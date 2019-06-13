Prague is city with highest level of equality, claims study

Prague has the lowest level of differences between the rich and poor, according to a study conducted by the consulting firm A. T. Kearney, which analysed the quality of life in 130 metropolises across the world. The Czech capital came in first in the so-called Gini coefficient, a measure of statistical dispersion intended to represent the income or wealth distribution among residents.
According to last year’s Eurostat data, the Czech Republic is also the state with the most equal distribution of income in the European Union.
