Prague hotel occupancy rate down 4.4 pct in July, Airbnb blamed

The occupancy rate of Prague hotels in July fell by 4.4 per cent in annual terms. Members of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants say the boom in shared accommodation services, in particular via Airbnb, is behind the drop, according to a survey by the ČTK news agency.

Airbnb’s share of overnight stays in Prague stood at 14.7 per cent last year, up 4.7 per cent from 2016. The areas renting out the most flats via shared accommodation are the historical quarters of Nové Město and Staré Město, and the district of Žižkov.

The number of guests staying in the Czech Republic through Airbnb last year rose 52 per cent to 1.02 million. Corresponding figures for its competitors Flipkey, HomeAway, House Trip, Vacation Rentals and Vrbo were not released.