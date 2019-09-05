Prague hosting AAE conference on missing children

Twenty children, on average, are reported missing in the Czech Republic every day and most are found within minutes or hours, according to police statistics presented at the start of conference on missing children organized by the non-profit organization Amber Alert Europe (AAE).

The organization created a network of police specialists involved in the search for missing children across Europe and regularly holds conferences where the main aim is for the respective police officers to establish contacts that they can later use to communicate more quickly, efficiently and informally in the search for missing children.Across Europe a child is reported missing every two minutes.

Prague is hosting the conference for the second time.It is attended by 40 specialists from 16 countries.

AAE founder and chairman Frank Hoen said in his opening address that the Czech police are among the best in Europe when it comes to searching for missing children.