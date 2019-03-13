Prague High Court judge handling drug cases indicted on charges of bribery, abuse of power

A judge at the High Court in Prague and four other suspects have been indicted over alleged bribery in attempts to influence rulings.

If found guilty judge Ivan Elischer faces up to 12 years in prison for bribery, abuse of power and extending preferential treatment. The 58-year-old magistrate has been at the court since 2013 and specialises in serious drug cases.

According to the news agency ČTK, the other defendants are of Vietnamese origin, including an acquaintance of the judge, Hung Quoc Nguyen. Mr Elischer was arrested by the police’s national organised crime unit in a raid last March.