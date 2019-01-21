Prague gets its first nightlife mayor

Prague councillors have elected the city’s first nightlife mayor. The post has gone to Jan Štern, whose task it will be to deal with complaints about noise pollution from bars, pubs and restaurants and promote a safe and vibrant nightlife scene that benefits businesses and residents alike.

According to councillor Hana Třeštíková the nightlife mayor’s task will be to gradually change the image of Prague from that of a city offering cheap alcohol and numerous nightclubs.

In electing a nightlife mayor Prague councillors were inspired by cities such as New York or Paris.