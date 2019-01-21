Prague gets its first nightlife mayor

Prague councillors have elected the city’s first nightlife mayor. The post has gone to Jan Štern, whose task it will be to deal with complaints about noise pollution from bars, pubs and restaurants and promote a safe and vibrant nightlife scene that benefits businesses and residents alike.
According to councillor Hana Třeštíková the nightlife mayor’s task will be to gradually change the image of Prague from that of a city offering cheap alcohol and numerous nightclubs.
In electing a nightlife mayor Prague councillors were inspired by cities such as New York or Paris.
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Man sets himself on fire on Wenceslas Square
President slams security agencies over “campaign” against Huawei