Prague gets first Art-o-mat vending machine

Prague has got its first Art-o-mat vending machine, within a popular art project which was first introduced in North Carolina by artist Clark Whittington in 1997 and has since spread to many cities around the world.

The organizers use old cigarette vending machines and repurpose them to dispense original works of art by up-and-coming young artists for the price of a packet of cigarettes.

The works of art are custom designed for the project and every art package contains information about the given artist.

The first Czech Art-o-mat is in Krymská street in Prague’s Vršvice district.