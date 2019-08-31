Prague galleries hosting works from around Europe for weekend

Prague galleries are for the first time hosting exhibitions by art institutions from other countries as part of the international project Friend of a Friend, iDnes.cz reported. In the course of the three-day event, which ends on Sunday, galleries such as Berlinskej Model, Hunt Kastner, Lítost, Polansky Gallery and Lucie Drdova Gallery are showing works by around 30 artists from a number of European states.
Organisers say the project is intended to boost awareness of the current state of the Prague gallery scene within the European context.
