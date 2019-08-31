Prague galleries hosting works from around Europe for weekend

31-08-2019
Prague galleries are for the first time hosting exhibitions by art institutions from other countries as part of the international project Friend of a Friend, iDnes.cz reported. In the course of the three-day event, which ends on Sunday, galleries such as Berlinskej Model, Hunt Kastner, Lítost, Polansky Gallery and Lucie Drdova Gallery are showing works by around 30 artists from a number of European states.

Organisers say the project is intended to boost awareness of the current state of the Prague gallery scene within the European context.

 
 
 
