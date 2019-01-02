Prague fireworks reference Velvet Revolution anniversary

A municipal fireworks show in Prague on New Year’s Day referenced the fact that this year the Czech Republic will be marking the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution. The 11-minute display, which began at 6 pm on Tuesday on the city’s Letná Plain, included five images meant to represent phases on the path to freedom in 1989, the Czech News Agency said.

The individual parts were named Prayer, Bare Hands, Unity, Forbidden Fruit and Freedom. The show was conceived of as the story of 1989 being explained to a child by a father.