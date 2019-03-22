Prague ferry lines to resume operation on Saturday

Four seasonal ferries across the Vltava River, operated by the Prague public transport system, are set to resume their operation on Saturday. The ferry between the districts of Holešovice and Karlín has extended its service and will now ferry passengers until 10 p.m.

There are currently eight ferry lines available in the capital, with three of them running throughout the year. The ferry services on the Berounka River between Černošice and Kazín will resume operation on June 1.