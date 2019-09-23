Prague event draws attention to lack of space for street art

Several buildings in the centre of Prague, including the Dancing House and the Kotva department store, were covered with temporary graffiti on Sunday night. The aim of the event, organised by Prague Property Company, is to draw attention to the fact that the city lacks legal space for street art. The firm administers all of the buildings in question.

The company provided 20 Czech street artists with 190 square metres of space for creating temporary graffiti. It also announced its plan to turn the Koh-i-noor factory building in Prague’s Vršovice district into a legal space for graffiti art.