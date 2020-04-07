Prague European Judo Championships rearranged for second time

This year’s European Judo Championships are now set to take place in Prague in early November. The event had originally been due to take place in May but was reorganised for June 19 to 21, but those dates have also been abandoned, the organisers announced. The European Judo Union has to confirm the November dates with venue the O2 Arena.

The biggest domestic name at the European Championships should be Olympic and world champion Lukáš Krpálek. The event has not been held in the Czech Republic in almost 30 years