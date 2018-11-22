Prague districts lose battle to block new Václav Havel airport runway

The Supreme Administrative Court has dismissed a cassation complaint by Prague City Districts and other groups against the capital’s Municipal Court judgment to allow the building of a third runway at Prague’s main international airport.

The applicants had sought to annul an amendment to the City Development Principles Act, which defines the scope of the planned runway at the international airport in the Prague 6 district of Ruzyně, named after the late Czech president Václav Havel.

The case was filed by the districts of Dolní Chabry, Ďáblice, Lysolaje, Nebušice, Satalice and Suchdol. They argue that the third runway would greatly increase noise in residential areas.