Prague dance and theatre festival Zero Point marks 10th anniversary

Prague’s week-long Zero Point Festival (Nultý bod), which showcases provocative and unexplored dance and theatre genres, is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

It gets underway on Monday night with nine performances at Divadle v Celetné theatre that organiser say aim to shock and provoke the audience.

Among the most prominent guest of this year's edition is Canadian dancer and choreographer Dana Michel, whose piece Cutlass Spring explores boundaries of the human body and sexuality.

Among the Czech troupes is Tantehorse, who will perform a staging of an escape game focused on the lives of people living in the Czech border regions known as the Sudetenland.