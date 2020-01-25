Prague crime rate up in 2019

The number of reported crimes in Prague has increased in 2019, after a five-year steady decrease, the Czech News Agency reported on Saturday. Police in the Czech capital recorded 49,863 crimes, which is 2,262 more than in 2018. Around a quarter of the cases have been solved.

The most significant increase was recorded in terms of property thefts. Violent crime has also slightly increased, with the number of murders up by 5 at 22.

The overall crime rate in the Czech Republic in 2019 increased by around 3.5 percent compared with the previous year with around 199,221 criminal acts investigated. Crime increased in 12 out of the country’s 14 regions with the two exceptions being the Liberec and Zlín regions.