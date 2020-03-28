Prague crime rate drops due to state of emergency, penalties rise

Crime has fallen in the Czech capital since the state of emergency was declared, with the Prague 3-Žižkov district even recording a drop of up to 50 percent over the past 14 days, iRozhlas.cz reported.

Prague Police spokesperson Eva Kropáčová told the Czech Radio news server that speculation on social networks that thieves would take advantage of quarantine measures has proven false.

Police are monitoring social networks for hoaxes and alarmist postings, and have warned that related offences are punishable by up to eight years in prison.

Under the state of emergency, sentences for shoplifting, burglary and some petty crimes have temporarily risen threefold or more. The aim is especially to deter the theft of food and other essentials.