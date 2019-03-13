Prague court sentences Algerian men for gang rape of Irish tourist

The Prague Municipal Court has sentenced three Algerian men for the gang rape of an Irish tourist and other crimes and banned them from entering the country for varying periods. The judgment is final, subject only to an appeal to the Czech Supreme Court.

The victim met one of her attackers, Tajíb Banjittú, early last April and agreed to go back to his room in a tourist hostel in Prague 1. Once there, he and five other men raped her, she told police.

Six suspects, all men in their twenties, were arrested in a police raid at the hostel and later appeared in court, where they pleading innocent. Three were acquitted.

Tajíb Banjittú was sentenced to 6 years in prison and expelled from the Czech Republic indefinitely. Muhammad Habib Uld Ajsu, who was convicted of possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances, got 4.5 years and was expelled for 10 years. Zakariah Uld Ajsa was sentenced to 3 years in prison and expelled for 10 years.