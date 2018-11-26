Prague court opens MUS privatization case

The Prague Municipal Court has opened the case of the fraudulent privatization of the Czech Republic’s largest coal mining company Mostecka Uhelna(MUS).

All five former managers charged appeared at Monday’s hearing. Their lawyers pointed out that all of them have already been convicted in the same case in a Swiss court of law.

The Czech judiciary opened the case for formal reasons, since none of those convicted have so far served their sentences.

The Czech Republic participated in the trial in Switzerland as a damaged party. The Czech finance ministry is seeking compensation for damages caused to the state. The damage incurred to the Czech Republic has been estimated at over two billion crowns.