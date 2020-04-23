Prague court cancels anti-coronavirus restrictions on free movement, retail sales

The Prague Municipal Court on Thursday cancelled four anti-coronavirus measures issued by the Ministry of Health, restricting the free movement of people as well as retail sales and services in the country.

The court’s decision will come into effect on April 27. Prague’s Municipal Court met a legal complaint filed by healthcare law expert Ondrej Dostál, who criticized the ministry’s measures as “arbitrary, chaotic and incomprehensible.”

The judge found the restrictions of the ministry illegal because they were not implemented under the Crisis Act. Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said the government will try to comply with the ruling while maintaining restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus.