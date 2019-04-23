Prague councillors to form Karlovo náměstí renewal committee

Prague City Hall councillors have agreed to establish a committee of experts this month to oversee the renovation of Karlovo náměstí, one of the largest squares in Europe.

Initial plans include adding more walking paths, greenery and a playground to the site, which when founded by Charles IV in the 14th century was the largest town square in medieval Europe.

The Karlovo Náměstí Renewal Committee will include city and district representatives, conservationists, architects and urban planners. Work is set to begin in about five years.