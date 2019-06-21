Prague councillors reject Marian Column replica instalment

Prague City Hall councillors have rejected an initiative to install a replica of the Marian Column, erected in 1650. It was torn down shortly after Czechoslovakia was founded by an angry mob who saw it as a symbol of Habsburg rule.
Members of the Association for the Renewal of the Marian Column had gathered on Prague’s Old Town Square on Sunday, collecting signatures in support of rebuilding the structure.
The day before, sculptor Petr Váňa had attempted to place part of a balustrade he had consutructed in the Marian Column's original location.
