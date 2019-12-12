Broadcast Archive

Prague councillors approve signing of sister-city pact with Taipei

Ruth Fraňková
12-12-2019
The Prague City Hall assembly on Thursday approved the signing of a sister-city agreement with the capital of Taiwan, Taipei. According to Prague mayor Zdeněk Hřib, the agreement should be apolitical and cover cooperation in the business and cultural spheres.

Prague City Hall in October terminated its sister-city agreement with Beijing after the Chinese capital refused to let Prague remove a clause saying it respected the policy of One China.

 
 
 
 
 
 
