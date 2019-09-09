Prague councillors agree to establish Museum of 20th Century Memory

Prague councillors unanimously agreed on Monday to establish a Museum of 20th Century Memory that will focus on the history of non-free regimes in the Czech lands. The city council is to put the proposal to a formal vote on September 19.

A total of 30 civic associations and social organizations bringing together former political prisoners, educators and researchers had expressed support for setting up the new museum.

If approved, the museum’s board will likely include historian and writer Jiří Padevět, Post Bellum director Mikuláš Kroupa and historian Petr Blažek of the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes.