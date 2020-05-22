Broadcast Archive

Prague consulting with suppliers for automatic operation of metro lines C,D

Brian Kenety
22-05-2020
The Prague Transport Company (DPP) has launched preliminary consultations with potential suppliers of automatic metro control systems for the planned D line and possibly the existing C line.

Automatic operation makes it possible to shorten intervals and respond faster to emergencies. DPP will seek information from eight manufacturers towards setting conditions for a public tender, beginning in July.

 
 
 
 
