Prague consulting with suppliers for automatic operation of metro lines C,D

The Prague Transport Company (DPP) has launched preliminary consultations with potential suppliers of automatic metro control systems for the planned D line and possibly the existing C line.
Automatic operation makes it possible to shorten intervals and respond faster to emergencies. DPP will seek information from eight manufacturers towards setting conditions for a public tender, beginning in July.
