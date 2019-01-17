Prague considering naming street after slain Polish mayor

Officials in Prague are considering naming a street after the slain mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, the newspaper Pražský deník reported on Thursday. The mayor of Prague, Zdeněk Hřib, has requested that the city’s street names committee find a suitable location in the coming weeks.

Pawel Adamowicz died after being stabbed at a charity event last weekend. He oversaw the naming of a street in Gdansk after Václav Havel not long after the former Czech president’s death in 2011.