Prague conference on digitalization gets underway

A two-day conference on digitalization got underway on Thursday in the Czernin Palace, the seat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focusing on topics related to modern technologies and their impact on society and economy.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said the Czech Republic must rise to the level of other EU countries in the areas of research, innovation and digital education. He also said the country must provide optimal conditions for researchers and scientists to prevent their outflow.

At the end of last year, his government adopted a program called Digital Czechia, promoting digitization of state administration.