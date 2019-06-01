Prague concert in support of Sri Lanka terror attack victims

A charity concert in aid of victims of terrorist attacks that took place in Sri Lanka at Easter will be held at the Hotel Hilton in Prague on Saturday night. The event has been organised by the Czech Centres network and the Catholic Charity, in cooperation with the Czech Foreign Ministry.

It is due to feature the Zlín Philharmonic Orchestra helmed by Prague-based Indian conductor Debashish Chaudhuri. The concert’s proceeds will go directly to the families affected by the attacks, which left over 250 people dead.