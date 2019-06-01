Prague concert in support of Sri Lanka terror attack victims

A charity concert in aid of victims of terrorist attacks that took place in Sri Lanka at Easter will be held at the Hotel Hilton in Prague on Saturday night. The event has been organised by the Czech Centres network and the Catholic Charity, in cooperation with the Czech Foreign Ministry.
It is due to feature the Zlín Philharmonic Orchestra helmed by Prague-based Indian conductor Debashish Chaudhuri. The concert’s proceeds will go directly to the families affected by the attacks, which left over 250 people dead.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments
Lipník nad Bečvou – Where Game of Thrones got its ships