Prague coalition faces first rift in policy over unoccupied flats

Jiří Pospíšil, the leader of TOP 09, one of the coalition parties that make up the current leadership of Prague City Hall, said that the Pirate Party’s intention to use electrometers to identify and subsequently tax unoccupied flats in Prague is the first coalition crisis the new leadership faces. Likening the Pirate Party’s idea to a “left wing experiment”, which “was in the Communist Party manifesto”, he said TOP 09 will send the Pirate Party a letter calling for a conciliation meeting.

Prague’s mayor and the leader of the city’s Pirate Party, Zdeněk Hřib, is currently on an official visit in Taiwan and refused to comment any further until he returns to Prague on Monday.